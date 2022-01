NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday is an important deadline if you need health insurance for 2022. Open enrollment ends Saturday to get coverage through the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” However, some states, including New York and New Jersey are extending their deadline through Jan. 31. That means people in Connecticut must enroll by midnight Saturday. Coverage prices could be even lower this year. Experts say federal COVID relief is helping to reduce premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO