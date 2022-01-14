ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French 'Livret A' bank savings rate raised to 1%, albeit below inflation

 6 days ago

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France’s Livret A bank savings rate - held by millions of customers across the country - has been raised to 1% from 0.5% before, although the rate remains below current inflation levels.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced the new Livret A savings rate on the TF1 news programme on Friday.

Inflation within the euro zone bloc hit 5% last month, and many in France are worried that higher household bills and rising energy prices could erode their personal finances. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Related
Reuters

Ukraine central bank raises main interest rate to 10%

KYIV, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 10.0% from 9.0% on Thursday, at the first monetary policy meeting in 2022, to continue measures to counter inflationary risks amid geopolitical tensions. “As many of the pro-inflationary risks have materialised, tighter monetary policy is...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Ukraine raises rate to 10% as inflation and Russia standoff weigh

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 10% from 9% on Thursday, crossing into double digits for the first time since April 2020, to try to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia. The National Bank of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Europe braces for a wave of red

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EUROPE BRACES FOR A WAVE OF RED (0705 GMT) European bourses are set for a rough start this morning with futures pointing to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank boss warns inflation pressures may stay until the end of 2023

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has warned over mounting signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought.The Bank’s governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that financial markets now do not expect energy prices to start easing back until the the second half of 2023.Until a few months ago, wholesale gas prices had been expected to start falling next summer.He said it was a “big shift” and suggested it may impact the Bank’s expectations that higher levels of inflation would be only temporary.I have to be honest with you, that's a very great concernAndrew Bailey, Bank of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Take Five: All about inflation

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Inflation is front and centre: Markets will look to the U.S. Federal Reserve for hints on when and how much it may tighten policy to combat inflation at 40-year highs, whether CPI data forces Australia to admit the need for earlier rate rises, and what PMIs say about spiralling service sector costs.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis-German big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row

By Andrius Sytas and John O'Donnell VILNIUS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lithuania is under pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the matter said. China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face exclusion from its market, an unusually harsh move that has dragged companies into a political dispute and placed Beijing on a collision course with the European Union. [L1N2SU0G7]
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Euro Inflation Hits Record Highs, ECB Not in Rush to Raise Interest Rates

The European Central Bank is concerned over inflation in the euro area rising beyond its own expectations, a high-ranking ECB official has admitted. However, Europe’s monetary authority is not prepared to raise interest rates at this point in time, the executive unveiled. ECB Sees No Reason to Adjust Interest...
BUSINESS
BBC

Inflation: South Korea raises rates to pre-pandemic level

South Korea has increased its base rate of interest to where it was before the pandemic, as it tries to contain rising inflation and soaring household debt. The Bank of Korea's (BOK) widely expected decision to raise the rate to 1.25% was its third hike in six months. Central banks...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

When will the Bank of Canada raise interest rates?

Taking current trends into account, the Bank of Canada will likely raise its benchmark interest rate during its Jan. 26 meeting, significantly ahead of its previously announced rate-hike timeline, according to a J.P. Morgan economist. The central bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to...
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

S.Korea’s central bank raises rates amid inflation worries

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark rate back to where it was before the pandemic on Friday, seeking to restrain inflation and household debt growth as global policymakers move to end emergency stimulus to contain rapid consumer price rises. The Bank of Korea’s monetary...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Banking app Current amps up its savings rate to 4.00% APY

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for January 13, 2022! Somehow it is already the close of Thursday, which is odd, as it was minutes ago Monday morning. Such is the pace of 2022! There is some hope in the market that things will slow down (and get cheaper), but that doesn’t seem super likely at the moment. More on that shortly, along with news that Facebook’s dating app is kaput? To which we can heartily reply: Facebook is still building dating apps? – Alex.
INTERNET
cheddar.com

Inflation Still Running Hot as Fed Looks to Raise Interest Rates

Two key reports from the Labor Department this week show inflation is still running red hot. Consumer prices soared 7% in 2021, the highest increase in nearly 40 years, and producer prices followed suit, rising 9.7%. Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist at Invesco, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to break down the latest data and what it means for the economy moving forward.
BUSINESS
theridgewoodblog.net

inflation rate

Ridgewood NJ, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment. Increases in the indexes for shelter and for used cars and trucks were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increase. The food index also contributed, although it increased less than in recent months, rising 0.5 percent in December.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Reuters

Austrian central bank raises 2022 inflation forecast

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Austria's central bank (OeNB) said on Wednesday it expects inflation in the country to rise in 2022 thanks to high energy prices and supply bottlenecks and only start dropping in 2023-2024. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with data from other European Union countries...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Yen edges below 116, inflation next

The Japanese yen has edged higher and is back below the 116 level. Still, the yen remains vulnerable, especially with US treasury yields moving higher. Earlier in the week, USD/JPY broke above116 line for the first time since January 2017. The dollar has managed to push the yen to 5-year...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

‘Kick in the teeth’ for families as Nationwide raises mortgage rates further than Bank of England

Britain's biggest building society has come under fire for hiking mortgage rates by three times as much as the Bank Rate rise announced last month. Nationwide said it was upping rates on some of its loans by as much as 0.45 percentage points, which is triple the 0.15 percentage point increase made by the Bank of England in December. Then, the Bank Rate was raised to 0.25pc, up from a record low 0.1pc.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkey's central bank ends string of interest rate cuts

Turkey’s central bank kept a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, halting a string of rate cuts that triggered a currency crisis and sent consumer prices skyrocketing.The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it decided to keep its policy rate “constant” at 14%, putting on hold a rate-cutting policy that has reduced borrowing costs by 5 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. By contrast, many other central banks have increased rates to control surging prices.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to boost growth. He has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, even...
BUSINESS
