French 'Livret A' bank savings rate raised to 1%, albeit below inflation

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France’s Livret A bank savings rate - held by millions of customers across the country - has been raised to 1% from 0.5% before, although the rate remains below current inflation levels.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced the new Livret A savings rate on the TF1 news programme on Friday.

Inflation within the euro zone bloc hit 5% last month, and many in France are worried that higher household bills and rising energy prices could erode their personal finances. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)