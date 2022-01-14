ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Andrew Jennings, investigative sports reporter, 78, has died

By Email
Antelope Valley Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Andrew Jennings, a groundbreaking investigative journalist who exposed the darker corners of the Olympic movement and soccer body FIFA, has died. He was 78. A post written, Monday, on his official Twitter account...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Former News 4 sports anchor Brian Blessing has died

LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — The family of former News 4 sports anchor Brian Blessing has confirmed that Brian died unexpectedly at his home in Las Vegas Sunday night at the age of 64. News 4 remembers Blessing for his incredible knowledge of sports, his insightful coverage of the Bills during the Super Bowl years and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVLine

NBC Reporter Hit by Car on Live TV — Then Immediately Returns to Airwaves!

Talk about being committed to the job! On Wednesday, a local reporter for NBC’s West Virginia affiliate was hit by a car during the 11 o’clock news, then bounced back up and continued her report. The incredible footage, which you can see below, shows the precise moment that an SUV slammed into Tori Yorgey, knocking the WSAZ-TV personality to the ground. Within seconds, the West Virginian is back on her feet to assure the driver, in-studio anchor Tim Irr and those watching at home that she’s OK. “Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey says...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jennings
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Reporter#Politics#Ap
Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Issues Threat Following NLE Choppa & Lil Durk Diss: 'You N-ggas Gon Die'

NBA Youngboy has been stirring the pot lately with disses allegedly aimed at NLE Choppa and Lil Durk. Over the past few weeks, the New Orleans rap star dropped two songs titled “Bring The Hook” and “Know Like I Know” that fans think may have subliminal messages aimed at the two rappers, and YoungBoy is still not done dropping messages.
NBA
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Says WWE Could Fire Him Tomorrow

WWE releases have become a regular occurrence in recent years, and looking at some of the names WWE has released it’s starting to feel like no one is safe anymore. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke to the Herald Dispatch about his future in the world of professional wrestling, and he said that he’ll know when it’s time to hang up the boots, but he also joked that WWE could fire him at anytime.
WWE
Antelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29. Despite postponing more than 100 games for coronavirus-related reasons, the NHL is still on track to complete the regular season on time by the end of April. While it came at the expense of players competing in the Beijing...
NHL
golfmagic.com

Could there possibly be a name for this amazing trick shot?

Everyone loves an incredible trick shot. Social media is littered with talented golfers that turn their hand to the weird and wonderful as opposed to the golf course. Joshua Kelly, a popular trick shot specialist, is seen in the footage below and he had to use the best and wildest corner of his imagination to think of this shot.
GOLF
Axios

Report: Sports stadium boom incoming

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021. Yes, but: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.
NFL
The Independent

Fair Game group proposes Sustainability Index to build on fan-led review

The Fair Game group has unveiled its innovative solution to help ensure the recommendations of Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review are implemented.Back in November a wide-ranging review commissioned by the Government was published after work by a review panel chaired by Conservative MP and former Sports Minister Crouch to ensure the financial sustainability of the domestic game.The implementation of an independent regulator for football was suggested in addition to a solidarity transfer levy of up to 10 per cent on Premier League clubs signing players from overseas or from other top-flight clubs.Fair Game, a group of clubs committed to improving the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy