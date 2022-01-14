WWD Report Card: The Jeff Bezos Style Crisis

Click here to read the full article.

We’re still trying to recover from the Casablanca silk ’70s boogie printed blouse worn by Jeff Bezos on New Year’s Eve. The skintight number was finished with heart-shaped sunglasses and tight white pants, making his midlife crisis official. Below, WWD ponders how he got here.

Space cowboy: 1

A space cowboy is nothing new, and if done correctly it has the potential to be quite sexy. Safe to say this failed to launch.

Printed suit jacket: 1

Jacquard is a tricky, tricky term. There is a Magic Mike element to this tight-fitting, silky tuxedo ensemble. Now that he’s no longer Amazon’s CEO, maybe he has time for the third film installment? If everything fails, there’s always “Dancing With the Stars.”

Casual Italy look: 2

He’s working out and he wants to be sure everyone knows it. Reminiscent of a Chelsea boy from the ’90s, the fitted black polo, tight jeans and aviator shades make up one of the other midlife crisis characters that he’s playing with.

Printed shorts vacation look: 2

This is more of the billionaire’s off-duty look that we know and avoid at an Ibiza beach party. It’s part of the starter pack that includes a mega-yacht, a Boflex and a red Lambo, to name a few.

Leather jacket: 3

“Mission Impossible” — Tom Cruise issued a customer complaint and wants his look refunded.

Jeans with suit jacket: 2

This is very Midtown business man. The matching cognac shoes and belt are basically a secret handshake of Corporate America. The only complaint is that the jeans are too tight — again.

Tux: 3

Perhaps he should just stick to traditional luxury garments? This shawl lapel midnight blue tuxedo fits him really well, although a less clip-on-looking bowtie would have given him the classic men’s wear style suited to his bank account. It works for James Bond, after all.

Black jeans: 3

This is the best we’ve seen from him when it comes to business casual. The textured blazer fits him well and it coordinates with the tonal gray shirt.