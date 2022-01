In anticipation of Valentine's Day, Brunette the Label is celebrating the holiday with the relaunch of an exclusive capsule. The series boasts romantic pieces including the Best Friend Crew, the Best Friend Jogger, Boxy Tee, and Classic Tee, with passionate slogans including 'Lover,' 'Self Love Club,' and 'All You Need Is ^Self Love,' adorned on them. The collection launches Tuesday, January 25th, and is available online.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO