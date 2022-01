My last drink occurred just like my first. In a crowded room, surrounded by people I wanted to be like and be liked by. Last April, I went to a party in the West Village. Surrounded by beautiful, shiny people, I felt dull and alone. Nursing a drink like everyone else, I just wanted to go home. That night I realized something I had ignored for a long time: Social drinking did not make me social. It made me want to crawl in a hole.

