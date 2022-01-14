English Edition Of The Soundtrack For the Anime Film BELLE is Out Now

BELLE ★★★ (3/4 stars) Starring: Kaho Nakamura, Ryō Narita, Shōta Sometani, Tina Tamashiro, Lilas Ikuta, Kōji Yakusho, Takeru Satoh. The Academy-Award nominated Hosoda (The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, Mirai) credits the Disney classic 1991 version of Beauty and The Beast as the reason he decided to stay in the anime industry during his early years as an animator working for Toei Animation. Hosoda’s Belle is the most popular figure in a virtual world called U populated by five billion active users. People in both the virtual and real worlds are dying to figure out who is the face behind the superstar. Is she a famous actress, performer, influencer, or public figure? No, the person in control of the most popular social-media profile on the planet is a 17-year-old Japanese country girl named Suzu.
