A professor welcomed students to class by calling them ‘vectors of disease to me.’ He has been suspended.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.

COLLEGES ・ 15 DAYS AGO