A professor welcomed students to class by calling them ‘vectors of disease to me.’ He has been suspended.

By Jonathan Edwards
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome college students in Michigan might have expected their professor to cover the usual topics in a video kicking off the semester this week — attendance, grading, plagiarism. But Barry Mehler gave them a lot more than the basics. Mehler, a history professor at Ferris State University in...

www.washingtonpost.com

Daily Mail

Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
Fox News

Student ‘completely shocked’ by woke professor's assignment on why Taliban are not terrorists

A Penn State University student said Friday she was "completely shocked" by an essay prompt deeming the Taliban "not a terrorist group." "I was completely shocked. I had made it through my first four years of college without having anything this insane and, of course, my last semester my teacher basically says you have to agree with me or I’m going to fail you. So it was very surprising to me," Kylie Stone told "Fox & Friends."
EDUCATION
