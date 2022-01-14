ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
 6 days ago

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information.

The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both Google and YouTube.

“Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence,” Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement.

“It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions.”

In one of its first formal actions, the committee in late August sent a request to 15 websites and tech companies asking them to preserve records tied to the Jan. 6 riot.

The panel requested internal and external reviews of 2020 election misinformation or violent extremism, all content given to law enforcement related to those subjects and all relevant internal communications.

The goal has been to ascertain how social media was used to organize the attack, the extent the sites contribute to radicalization and the spread of disinformation, and what the companies know about their use in the attack itself.

But the sweeping request for information seems to have largely come to a standstill with some of the tech giants, the panel said.

“After over four months of good-faith negotiations on the part of the Select Committee, it has become clear that Twitter is unwilling to commit to voluntarily and expeditiously complying with the Select Committee’s requests,” the committee wrote in a subpoena to the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Baby dies after being in the care of a babysitter

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH)–A central Ohio mother is desperate to find out what led to her toddler’s death. Graclynn Young was 15-months-old when she died in the hospital in August, after spending the afternoon at a babysitter’s house in Coshocton. Investigators with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office say they are running into roadblocks, while information that […]
COSHOCTON, OH
Deadline

Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Antitrust Bill Aimed At Limiting Power Of Amazon, Apple And Other Big Tech Platforms

A major piece of legislation aimed at limiting the business conduct of Amazon and other tech platforms cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, underscoring a bipartisan desire to curb the influence of major internet companies. The bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is aimed at cracking down on a platform’s “self-preferencing.” It prohibits dominant internet companies like Amazon from favoring their own products and services in a way that would “materially harm” competition on their platform. It also would restrict conduct such as discriminating against businesses that use their platforms, and places limits on practices that disadvantage rivals. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron variant surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top doctor says he has “renewed hope” that the state’s COVID-19 moment is improving, but “extraordinarily high” hospitalizations prove an end to the omicron variant wave has yet to arrive. https://nbc4i.co/3nKxR1x.
COLUMBUS, OH
