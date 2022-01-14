ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'Scam' COVID Testing Company Suspends Operations, Apologizes

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Center for COVID Control says it will use the pause for staff training, a refocus on customer service and to ensure compliance with regulatory...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 18

Charles Bryant
4d ago

that just proves that this whole thing is a conspiracy. if it was that serious they wouldn't get by with just an apology. They should be fined or put in prison or both.

Reply
23
007 bond
4d ago

this is the ending of the plandimic and beginning of the truth that shall come to surface,, God got a message

Reply(1)
14
Marc Bamks
4d ago

the whole DÀMN thing is a scam. Wake up people,!!!!!!! 🤧

Reply
11
