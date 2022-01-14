ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Time for Transparency About COVID-19 Origins is Now | Opinion

By Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and Anthony Bellotti
Grand Master Fox
5d ago

The Fox says "The time for transparency was 2 years ago...Now is the time to indict everyone that conspired to cover up the truth for TREASON

T1997
6d ago

they are NUTS IN THE HEAD ,they are no longer EXPERTS IN ANYTHING WHAT EVER COMES OUT OF YOUR MOUTH IS A BIG PILE OF 💩💩💩💩‼️ DO NOT TRUST WHAT THEY SAY ANYMORE.

retired 17
6d ago

About a year late. Trump and team were hot on the trail, but our astute Liberal, PC oriented Govt and voters called him off. This is the China Virus!

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
Prominent QAnon conspiracy theorist dies from Covid after saying only ‘idiots’ get vaccinated

A leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement who said that only “idiots” get vaccinated has died of Covid-19. Cirsten Weldon, who had tens of thousands of followers on right-wing social media networks, used her influence to drive people away from vaccines. She was a vocal critic of coronavirus mitigation efforts and at one point said that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, “needs to be hung from a rope”. The Daily Beast reports that in one video, Ms Weldon harassed people waiting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. “The...
So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
Fauci warns of ‘urgent need’ for super vaccine as other variants emerge

Dr Anthony Fauci warned at a Senate committee hearing that the US faced an “urgent need” for a so-called super vaccine that would be more effective at preventing new variants of Covid-19 and other coronaviruses.“Looking ahead in the context of the inevitable continual emergence of new variants, the importance of developing a pan-coronavirus vaccine, namely one that would be effective against all SARS-COVID-2 variants, and ultimately against all coronaviruses, becomes even more apparent,” he told the senators on Tuesday.He added that there was an “urgent need for such an effort”, and added that NIAID was making significant progress on...
Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Fauci's fed up: Hot mic catches top COVID doctor mocking GOP senator as a "moron"

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
Dr Fauci on Why He Called U.S. Senator ‘a Moron’ in COVID Hearings: ‘It Was Stunning to Me’ (Video)

Yes, you heard it right – the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci called a U.S. senator a “moron” in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci, appearing on MSNBC later in the day, did not shy away from the response, saying his reaction was based on the senator’s implication that Fauci was involved in the corrupt practice of investing in pharmaceutical companies based on insider knowledge, or “ahead of the game,” as Fauci put it.
