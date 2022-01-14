ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worries About Inflation, Talent, Supply Chain Skyrocket

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation, labor shortages, and supply chain management are top of mind for US...

Fortune

Worried about out-of-control inflation? The bond market has a message: Relax

This article is part of Fortune’s quarterly investment guide for Q1 2022. A lot of investors are freaked out about swelling inflation, which they fear will bedevil them far into the future. The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7% in December, from 12 months before, the highest spike since June 1982. This escalation hits people on two levels. The cost of everyday items like groceries is climbing. And interest rates typically rise during inflation surges, affecting retirement savings, monthly payments for new mortgages, and other loans.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Higher Inflation Means More Competition for CRE Assets

Supply chain problems, labor shortages, and the housing shortage are all fueling inflation to eye-popping levels – and for CRE investors, that will mean greater competition for assets. Headline inflation is up 7.1% from last year, the biggest uptick since 1982. And that rising inflationary pressure is forcing the...
BUSINESS
moodyonthemarket.com

Survey Shows Workforce Shortages, Inflation, Supply Chain Plaguing Small Businesses

Michigan’s small businesses continue to struggle with workforce shortages, inflation and supply chain disruptions, according to a new survey released today by the Small Business Association of Michigan. “Small business owners continue to face one obstacle after another, nearly two years after the onset of the pandemic,” said SBAM...
MICHIGAN STATE
discoverestevan.com

Inflation, Supply-Chain Issues just Part of Factors Causing Economic Uncertainty

Inflation in Canada hit its highest point in three decades, according to Statistics Canada. But it's just one of several issues causing uncertainty for the business community in the Estevan area. The consumer price index was up 4.8 per cent in December compared to the previous December. Estevan Chamber of...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Enterprise Products Partners: Worried About Inflation, Buy Their 8% Yield For Protection

After years of stagnated inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation possibly surging and overshooting central bank targets. After years of stagnated and often almost non-existent inflation, 2022 has seen investors becoming worried about inflation with concerns that it may overshoot and surge higher, which poses a new risk for income investors. Thankfully, the midstream giant, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) offers investors a chance to buy their high 7.75% distribution yield for protection since they actually stand to benefit if inflation surges. This article also provides a follow-up analysis to my previous article by reassessing their fundamentals for any changes since the previous analysis was conducted, along with the impacts from their upcoming Navitas Midstream acquisition.
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Supply Chain and Inflation Concerns Ding Builder Confidence Index

Builder confidence stumbled a bit this month, breaking a four-month streak that had pushed moved the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) 8 points higher. The index, which quantifies builder confidence in the market for newly constructed homes, dipped 1 point in January to 83.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Data From Decades Past Show That Restaurants Need Not Worry About Inflation

With rapid inflation, many consumers are growing acutely aware of rising costs. While it is easy to imagine that newfound price concerns could spell trouble for restaurants, which tend to offer a costlier food option than, say, cooking at home, the numbers have a different story to tell. It seems that United States consumers do not actually pull back their restaurant spending at times when inflation is on the rise.
BUSINESS
tennesseestar.com

Luxury Car Sales Surge Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Surging Inflation

Luxury car sales surged in 2021 while mainstream car companies struggled amid global supply chain disruptions and soaring inflation, The Wall Street Journal reported. Luxury car brands, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche and BMW, all reported record sales in 2021, the WSJ reported. Reduced international travel reportedly encouraged high-end car users to boost their vehicle purchases.
BUSINESS
corpmagazine.com

Supply Chain Expert Explains Highest Inflation Hike in 40 Years

Bearing out dark forecasts made by economists in the fall, inflation continued to rise in December — making 2021 the steepest inflationary increase the country has seen since 1982. The Consumer Price Index rose 7 percent from 2020 to 2021 as prices jumped for basic necessities like food, energy...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Shelves begin to empty as supply chain buckles under inflation

Another set of bombshell inflation reports rattled markets this week. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing consumer prices continue to rise at the fastest rate since 1982. The all-items index has risen 7% for the past 12 months ending in December. The energy index rose a staggering 29% over the last year.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

From Cotton to Containers, Supply Chain Prices Stay Inflated

U.S. spot cotton prices averaged $1.11 per pound for the week ended Jan. 6, up from $1.09 the prior week and 75.34 cents a year earlier. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fooddive.com

CPGs grapple with a murky 2022 outlook as inflation, supply chain weigh on operations

Editor's note: This story is part of a series on the trends that will shape the food and beverage industry in 2022. As Hain Celestial prepared to consolidate two U.S. snack plants into one this past spring, CEO Mark Schiller faced a big problem that threatened to halt production of one of its biggest food brands: a labor shortage, which made it impossible to hire the 200 workers needed to staff the new facility.
