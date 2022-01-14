Winter Visitors

Our family would like to thank the Block Island community for their support during the last weeks of our father’s life. It is said it takes a village to raise a child but it also takes a village to look after elderly people safely in their homes. Thanks to the care, support, compassion and thoughtfulness of the Block Island community, our father, Paul Marte, was able to die at home, on his beloved Block Island. He wanted it no other way. This would not have been possible without a number of people doing the ordinary and the extraordinary to make it happen. Our deepest thanks and gratitude to Sarah Mott (and Little Dog), Dr. Thomas Warcup, Heather LeRoy, John Littlefield, Pastor Peter Preiser, Mark Emmanuelle, Jessica Veldman and MaryAnne Seebeck. We extend our thanks, also, to Hope Health for their Hospice Care. And thank you to everyone for the calls and visits and helping hands. It meant the world to our father to be able to finish out his life on Block Island and it means the world to us he was able to do that.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO