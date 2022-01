The evolution of architectural glass is the story of human beings seeing more and more. The Romans first used glass in windows in about 100 C.E. And as architecture evolved, so did our ability to pierce our own walls. Advancements in building materials allowed windows to grow ever larger. Eventually, picture windows gave way to the floor-to-ceiling variety. More recently, homeowners came to see even larger expanses of walls replaced by glass. Pictured above, for example, check out the expansive view from the living room of the residence in downtown St. Petersburg shaped by Miami-based Sire Design.

