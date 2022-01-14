ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Motorcycle Riders Involved In Overnight Crash

Cover picture for the articleAn overnight crash involving two motorcycle drivers was reported early...

Aspen Daily News

Tuesday night crash leaves 10 elk dead

A Tuesday night incident that resulted in the deaths of 10 elk on Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs resulted in a call for action from members of the Roaring Fork Valley community. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night at mile-marker 7, Master Trooper...
L.A. Weekly

Nancy Palacios Killed in Vehicle Crash on Taussig Avenue [Wasco, CA]

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that at 5:50 a.m., Palacios, 26, was driving north on Palm Avenue south of Taussig Avenue approaching a pickup truck traveling southbound. Furthermore, CHP said Palacios, the driver of the sedan veered onto the right shoulder. Afterwards, they over-corrected to the left and rotated into...
WASCO, CA
Fox11online.com

Woman killed, man injured when snowmobile hits tree

TOWN OF LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- A woman was killed and a man injured in a snowmobile crash in Oconto County. Sheriff's officials say they were called to the area of McCabe and Lake John roads in the town of Lakewood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies discovered two people had been thrown from the snowmobile.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBRE

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 80

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Nebraska was killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 80 for several hours in Union County Thursday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Kenneth L. Mitchell, 52, of Omaha, Nebraska was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving on the interstate near mile marker […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
The Independent

I94 crash: Huge pile-up involving more than 100 vehicles shuts Wisconsin interstate

A huge pile-up involving more than 100 vehicles in icy conditions has closed Interstate 94 in Wisconsin.At least five semi-trucks were involved in separate crashes with passenger vehicles in Jackson County between Osseo and Northfield on Thursday morning.The Wisconsin State Patrol said freezing rain had caused hazardous driving conditions, and scores of vehicles were trapped after the highway was closed in both directions. Miraculously, there were no reported injuries, according to the State Patrol.A motorist filmed several semi-trucks on fire along the route and posted it to Facebook around 8am on Thursday.Mike Olsen said there were about 20 semi-trucks crashed...
WBAY Green Bay

2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a crash between a fire truck and a semi in southwestern Wisconsin has killed two firefighters. The crash happened on Highway 151 in Iowa County about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound fire truck with two...
MINERAL POINT, WI
KWTX

Local man killed in a rollover crash

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - DPS troopers responded to a one vehicle fatality crash, Thursday, December 30th, in Belton. Authorities say the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Shanklin road, about a quarter mile from I-35. Troopers say 31-year-old Christopher Decker, of Belton, was travelling westbound in a 2006 Ford F-250...
BELTON, TX
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Involving Buggy in Holmes County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash involving an open-top horse-drawn buggy and vehicle resulted in two fatalities Wednesday evening. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year old Paul Wengerd was guiding the buggy with a passenger, his four-year-old son, on State Route 83 around 6:15 p.m. The...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after ejection crash in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:. A press release by Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has provided more information on the events leading up to the crash. Deputies located a single-vehicle crash at around 4:40 p.m. on Shoup Mill Road just east of Riverside Drive, the release said. An...
DAYTON, OH
WSAZ

Woman dies following accident involving tractor-trailer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A person was killed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer and a car collided along US 23. According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of the vehicle was hit by the semi when turning onto State Route 3398 or the Fallsburg Road exit from US 23 North.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

