Two Motorcycle Riders Involved In Overnight Crash

A huge pile-up involving more than 100 vehicles in icy conditions has closed Interstate 94 in Wisconsin.At least five semi-trucks were involved in separate crashes with passenger vehicles in Jackson County between Osseo and Northfield on Thursday morning.The Wisconsin State Patrol said freezing rain had caused hazardous driving conditions, and scores of vehicles were trapped after the highway was closed in both directions. Miraculously, there were no reported injuries, according to the State Patrol.A motorist filmed several semi-trucks on fire along the route and posted it to Facebook around 8am on Thursday.Mike Olsen said there were about 20 semi-trucks crashed...

