Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man United 'not as good as we should be' this season

By Reuters
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has told ESPN Brasil that Manchester United "are not as good as we should be" following a turbulent return to Old Trafford this season. The 36-year-old made a stunning comeback to the club in August but United's struggles this campaign led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who...

The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cristiano Ronaldo
Steven Gerrard
Ralf Rangnick
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard: Manchester United reject Newcastle loan bid

Newcastle United have seen their initial bid to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United rejected.Lingard, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, is one of several players at Old Trafford eager to find regular first-team football elsewhere.Newcastle are keen to make Lingard the third signing since the Saudi Arabia-led takeover, following the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, has admitted that his squad is too big to give regular opportunities to all of his players but is wary of the need for depth during a Covid-affected season.A loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United’s young stars provide clinical touch to down wasteful Brentford

Was this the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo demanded?Whatever about refusing to accept criticism, Manchester United’s new generation refused to accept anything other than victory.It was certainly the response, and the result, Ralf Rangnick and his team needed.On a night when they were often second best to Brentford, and mere days after Ronaldo gave such a pointed interview about the attitude of younger players, three of the club’s youth graduates scored to secure a crucial 3-1 win in the race for fourth. The table looks that bit better for United. The mood is that bit improved.That’s the spirit of youth, that feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum overshadows Manchester United clicking back into gear

Brentford waste chances against poor United in first half. But Ralf Rangnick's men much improved with three second-half goals. Once again, it was all about Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately for Manchester United that meant it was about his petulant reaction at being substituted rather than what he had done on the pitch, even if he wonderfully helped engineer their second goal. The story from this encounter should have been about 19-year-old Anthony Elanga, who is emerging as a fresh new hope and deftly scored his first senior goal as he led United towards a desperately needed victory when it seemed they were destined for defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Distant memories of fortress Old Trafford illustrate depth of Man United decline

It might still be called the Theatre of Dreams by locals and broadcasters alike, keen to talk up another big game and yet another turning point in Manchester United’s meandering, confusing season, but there’s an uncomfortable home truth growing larger by the month.A literal home truth, in this case: Old Trafford is far from a fortress these days. It’s not a place teams tend to fear. More regularly of late, it has been a sounding board of discontent, a map of malaise and a representation of greater issues within the club.United are fast-approaching a fourth consecutive season in which they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE

