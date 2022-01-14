ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's COVID Mandate Rule: Which Health Workers Are Affected?

Workers in certain sectors are still required to receive coronavirus vaccinations, amid a rise in rates of the Omicron...

Biden's filibuster, voting legislation failure leaves issue to the states

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to federalize election law is likely over after proposed legislation failed to pass the U.S. Senate and a second vote to end the filibuster also failed. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, blasted Democrats from the Senate floor Thursday night, saying they should have overturned the filibuster rule to pass the legislation. “I can understand Republicans [not supporting the bill], but this I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities. Faced with a blockade from Republicans complaining of federal overreach, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week. "I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said in a statement posted to social media immediately after the vote. "We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden launched into his second year in office Thursday with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, White House aides previewed subtler changes to how Biden devotes his time, with a greater emphasis on speaking directly to Americans and less time in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Employer obligations in administering COVID-19 vaccine mandates when facing religious exemption requests

January 18, 2022 - As American workplaces continue to re-open, employers are precariously balancing optimally operating their businesses with keeping their employees, clients and customers safe. To accomplish this, both private and public employers have begun requiring their employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19 in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic and prevent further business interruption.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Supreme Court can’t get its story straight on vaccines

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a pair of unsigned opinions that appear to be at war with each other. The first, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, blocks a Biden administration rule requiring most workers to either get vaccinated against Covid-19 or to routinely be tested for the disease. The second, Biden v. Missouri, backs a more modest policy requiring most health care workers to get the vaccine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
