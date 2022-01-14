ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fortnite' Returning to iPhones: When the Battle Royale Will Be Playable on GeForce Now

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The game will be returning to Apple smartphones after being blacklisted from the App Store in 2020. However, it will be in a very different...

Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
BUSINESS
DBLTAP

GeForce NOW Closed Beta Revives Fortnite on iOS

Fortnite will soon be available to play on iOS for the first time since Apple forced it off the platform in August 2020. The catch? It'll only be available through GeForce NOW, Nvidia's game streaming service. Fortnite will launch in closed beta on GeForce NOW over the coming weeks, and...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Tilted Towers Release Date Leaked: Here’s When the POI Returns

Fortnite has definitely earned its place to stay in the gaming sphere, and it has not shown any signs of slowing down. It’s a game that is constantly evolving every season, adding in new crossovers, locales, weapons, and gadgets to keep it refreshing every so often. The game was oftentimes hailed to be in its heyday back when Tilted Towers was a thing. Apparently, the locale is said to make its return in Chapter 3. Here is what we know about Tilted Towers coming back to Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fortnite finally comes back to Apple devices via GeForce Now

Nvidia announced today that it’s bringing Fortnite back to Apple platforms with an open beta on Android and iOS devices through its cloud gaming service, Nvidea GeForce Now. This limited-time testing will take place on the Nvidea GeForce Now Android app and the iOS Safari web browser. Note that it’s the Apple web browser, not an app.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Fortnite on GeForce Now introduces Touch Controls For Mobile Devices

Epic Games is still in a feud with Google and Apple, as it doesn’t want its popular game Fortnite to be on either of their app stores. According to the company, it and NVIDIA have developed a work-around to this little issue. The companies are going to introduce touch controls to Fornite on GeForce Now.
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

