Family Relationships

For So Many Parents, Having a Child is Rewarding Above All Else

WCNC
 6 days ago

Having a child can be a very rewarding experience,...

www.wcnc.com

Related
MedicalXpress

Should my child have a COVID vaccine? Here's what can happen when parents disagree

Australian children aged 5–11 are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from today. For many parents, vaccinating their child is a shared decision with both parents agreeing to go ahead. But not all parents agree. As we roll out COVID vaccines to younger children this week, what options are...
KIDS
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Americans Are Not Getting Enough Sleep

Americans are not getting enough sleep and using caffeine all day. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ZOA.
HEALTH
WCNC

Pet Owners Worry About Their Lonely Pets

Pet owners are worried about their animal's anxiety. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Spot Pet Insurance.
PETS
Lawrence Post

Unvaccinated mother almost died from COVID-19 before an older gentleman let her have his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival

Unvaccinated mother almost died from Covid before an elderly man offered to give her his ventilator to give her a better chance of survival. The woman lost her voice and had to relearn to walk in daily physical therapy sessions after fighting for her life in hospital. She is urging others to get the COVID-19 vaccine after being discharged from the hospital and getting both doses of the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kbia.org

Lana Dicus: “It’s just a great thing to have so many relatives nearby that I can count on, depend on and socialize with.”

Lana Dicus spoke with us at the CoMo 200 celebration on the Fourth of July. She's a history teacher – a 2007 Missouri Gilder Lehrman "Preserve America" History Teacher of the Year, in fact, and she spoke about the vastness of Missouri history – including some of her own family history – and about some common misconceptions about the state.
MISSOURI STATE
Slate

My Husband Won’t Let Me Quit My Job

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both have full-time jobs. He has an “important” job and tends to work 60+ hour weeks and travel at least twice a month. My 9-5 job is often interrupted or truncated by family needs—think doing school dropoff while my husband is traveling, responding to school nurse phone calls, bringing kids to doctor appointments, planning social calendars, and coordinating/delivering kids to all of their activities. I also, like most women, do the majority of the housework. I’m making dinner while eating my lunch, folding laundry during meetings, and grabbing activity slots while working. My work is getting a raw deal, as I’m skimping on hours that I have to document. (My husband says that I shouldn’t be so uptight about working my stated hours.) Traveling for my job is a whole other thing, which usually involves asking my out-of-town parents to come and watch the kids.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water For Better Sleep? It's Earlier Than You Think

It's common to place a glass of water at your bedside, just in case you feel thirsty during your wind-down routine—better to have water within arm's reach rather than leaving your cozy, warm bed to fill a cup. It turns out, though, drinking too much water before bed isn't such a good idea; it can actually affect your sleep quality. But how much is too much? And what's the exact cutoff time?
HEALTH

