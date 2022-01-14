ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Coffee Drinkers Don't Change Their Drink Easily

WCNC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee drinkers don't change up their usual...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/WKRC) - Alcohol and coffee drinkers rejoice, you may live longer than those who abstain from the two substances. A study from the University of California Irvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained. The study also...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onepoll#Food Drink#Beverages#Buzz60#Dutch Bros
Seattle Times

Celebrate the chilly season with these bold and boozy coffee drinks

WHEN THE WEATHER turns nippy, nothing dispels a chill better than a steaming hot cup of coffee laced with a delicious liqueur. It warms your hands and heats up your psyche, as well. Whether it’s a traditional Irish coffee to top off a scrumptious dinner, or my luscious adult Ultimate...
DRINKS
Fast Casual

Peet's Coffee achieves 100% water processing for decaffeinated drinks

As decaffeinated coffee consumption increases at the start of the year, Peet's Coffee has transitioned to water processing across its line of decaffeinated roasted beans, K-Cup pods and handcrafted decaf coffee beverages available in Peet's cafes. The process is chemical-free and naturally removes caffeine while ensuring the integrity, taste and quality of the coffee beans for an optimal sipping experience, according to a company press release.
FOOD & DRINKS
irvineweekly.com

A Gin Drink For Non-Gin Drinkers — Tribe’s CBD Gin Gin Mule Recipe

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Hailed as a “modern classic,” the Gin Gin Mule is a legendary NYC cocktail that pays homage to the mojito. However, even if you’ve never heard of this well-known cocktail, it’s not hard to tell what its primary spirit is. Yep, it’s gin!
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

5 Single-Serve Coffee Makers That Don’t Require Pods

Coffee is an integral part of many people's morning routine/ability to function (and it's got a ton of health benefits), but sometimes it just doesn't make sense to brew a full pot of beans. Single-serve coffee makers are convenient and easy to use—pop in a pod, push a button, and you get a perfectly brewed cup of joe; however, many of them rely on plastic pods that aren't great for the environment. (PS: Only around nine percent of plastic in circulation is recycled.) And, on a less serious note, most of them are giant and take up tons of counter space, which seems a bit counterintuitive given that they only make a single serving of coffee at a time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Split the Bill if You Don’t Drink and Your Friends Do

Do you love going out and having dinner with your friends — until the bill comes? One of your pals has ordered three drinks, while your bestie is on their second. When it’s time to close out the tab, the bill is split five ways among all who attend the dinner. But wait. You sipped on a soda all night and now you’re responsible for paying for eight drinks? But what do you do? Do you say something? Do you not come next time?
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

Coca-Cola rolls out redesigned cans and mocha-flavored coffee drink

Coca-Cola is set to unveil a line of redesigned cans for its flavored and zero-sugar products as well as a new mocha-flavored coffee drink. Fans of cherry, vanilla, and cherry vanilla-flavored cans will notice that the famous Coca-Cola logo is enlarged and shaded in either white or black lettering to make it easier for consumers to tell the difference between regular and sugar-free.
BUSINESS
Parade

Don't Be Salty! 15 Interesting Things to Mix With Tequila For a Surprisingly Delicious Drink

There are two types of people in this world: Those who take tequila shots and those who mix. We won’t judge you either way but in comparison to all the other spirits out there, tequila gets a bad rep for kind of being a one-hit-wonder. Most people think “margarita” when propositioned with Casamigos, Jose Cuervo, or 1942. But there’s a whole other world out there of tequila-friendly mixers you just haven’t found yet.
DRINKS
Kankakee Daily Journal

14 ways to use coffee filters that don't involve coffee

It was a dumb mistake. I grabbed the biggest package of coffee filters — a pack of 1,000 — only to discover much later I’d picked up the wrong size for my coffeemaker. Coffee filters are not expensive, which is probably the reason I didn’t bother returning them to the store. Instead, I began finding ways to use those filters for things other than making coffee.
LIFESTYLE
WSPA 7News

ASK THE EXPERT: Is drinking coffee good for your health?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)– Every minute, 2.3 million cups of coffee are consumed globally, making it a multibillion-dollar industry. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis Health 7New’s Taylor Murray, spoke with a dietician who sets the record straight about your favorite cup o’ joe– is it good […]
GREENVILLE, SC
SFGate

Cocktail pioneer Derek Brown's new message: Sophisticated drinks don't require alcohol

I met Derek Brown as many have, when he was holding court behind the bar - specifically, the old iteration of the Columbia Room, back when it was just a room, a temple of mixology hidden away inside the rowdier Passenger bar in Washington. That evening, he took our little entourage through a roster of diverse cocktails, teaching us about the drinks, including one of his signature cocktails, the Getaway, a daiquiri enhanced with the bitter liqueur Cynar.
DRINKS
moneysavingmom.com

Iced Coffee Insulated Drink Sleeves for $6.99 + shipping!

Jane has these Iced Coffee Insulated Drink Sleeves on sale for $6.99 + shipping right now! Choose from 20 different fun designs in 3 sizes. This is such a fun Valentine’s Day gift for the iced coffee drinker! (Pay attention to the sizes. The medium size fits a Venti Starbucks and medium Dunkin drink.)
SHOPPING
WCNC

Pet Owners Worry About Their Lonely Pets

Pet owners are worried about their animal's anxiety. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Spot Pet Insurance.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy