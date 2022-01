Morgan Stanley recorded net revenues of $14.5 billion and $59.8 billion during the fourth quarter and full-year respectively. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock closed January 19, 2022, trading at $95.73, after adding 1.83% during the day. MS shares continued with the gains during the extended trading period with approximately 0.51%. The financial services corporation Morgan Stanley reported its 2021 and Q4 earnings results on Wednesday. Notably, the bank topped analyst expectations according to media outlet CNBC.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO