Vehicle maintainer competes to design an Air Force-themed paint scheme for Richard Petty

If you live in a home with wood trim, you may have run into the issue of wondering just what paint color to select to allow the black walnut, wenge, or charred timber that's in your space to shine. The good news is that there are many shades to choose from, whether you wish to go dark and dramatic or opt for a hue that's light and bright. We're sharing 15 wonderful paint color options below, all of which look gorgeous alongside wood trim.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO