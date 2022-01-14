ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Vehicle maintainer competes to design an Air Force-themed paint scheme for Richard Petty

By Mike Jerrick
fox29.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff Sgt. Kyle Copenhaver is a finalist to design...

www.fox29.com

thespruce.com

15 Dark Trim Paint Color Schemes That Work Perfectly

If you live in a home with wood trim, you may have run into the issue of wondering just what paint color to select to allow the black walnut, wenge, or charred timber that's in your space to shine. The good news is that there are many shades to choose from, whether you wish to go dark and dramatic or opt for a hue that's light and bright. We're sharing 15 wonderful paint color options below, all of which look gorgeous alongside wood trim.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dbusiness.com

Ford and ADT Join Forces to Advance Vehicle Security

Ford Motor Co in Dearborn and ADT Inc. today announced a new joint venture called Canopy. The new service combines ADT’s security monitoring and an AI-driven video camera from Ford to help strengthen the security of new and existing vehicles. Canopy plans to launch the industry-first multi-sensor security system...
DEARBORN, MI
ABC News

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.
CARS
Person
Richard Petty

