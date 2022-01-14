Vehicle maintainer competes to design an Air Force-themed paint scheme for Richard Petty

If you live in a home with wood trim, you may have run into the issue of wondering just what paint color to select to allow the black walnut, wenge, or charred timber that's in your space to shine. The good news is that there are many shades to choose from, whether you wish to go dark and dramatic or opt for a hue that's light and bright. We're sharing 15 wonderful paint color options below, all of which look gorgeous alongside wood trim.
Ford Motor Co in Dearborn and ADT Inc. today announced a new joint venture called Canopy. The new service combines ADT’s security monitoring and an AI-driven video camera from Ford to help strengthen the security of new and existing vehicles. Canopy plans to launch the industry-first multi-sensor security system...
DETROIT -- Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.
When classic car hunter Matt Taylor let a friend take him to an abandoned home a few months ago, he had no idea what he might find there. Upon arrival, he ended up unearthing a classic automobile worth a small fortune.
Ford has issued a recall for about 200K vehicles across the U.S. over an issue that may prevent the brake lights from turning off. Cars covered in the recall include certain 2014 and 2015 Lincoln MKZ and Ford Fusion midsize cars, and 2015 Mustangs.
Comments / 0