Two market experts break down buying opportunities in the tech sector

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Levine, head of equities at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group,...

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
CNBC

Two experts break down tech stocks to watch as Nasdaq nears correction territory

Sylvia Jablonski Kampaktsis, CIO and co-founder of Defiance ETFs, and Karen Firestone, chairman and CEO of Aureus Asset Management, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down markets and the latest slide in tech stocks. Jablonski explains why the Nasdaq's latest tumble could be short lived and breaks down which tech stocks investors should watch. Meanwhile, Firestone explains why she trimmed some holdings in names like Home Depot, Sherwin-Williams and more.
