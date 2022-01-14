ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Magcargo. This Pokedex page covers how to get Magcargo, Magcargo's stats, and more. Some...

www.ign.com

dbltap.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Easter Egg Appears on Jan. 12

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have the opportunity to experience an annual Easter egg event today, Jan. 12. Staff sprinkling bits of themselves into the games they create aren't uncommon. From little mentions of favorite drinks to names to namesakes and more, fans may be hard-pressed to find a game untouched by studio references in one way or another. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no exception.
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
IGN

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
IGN

Turtle Beach Recon Controller Review

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.
nintendosoup.com

Piplup Distributions Announced For Pokemon Legends Arceus And Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced some special distributions for Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in Japan. From February 5th till February 24th, a special Piplup will be distributed at Pokemon Centers Pokémon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo and Kanazawa in Japan. This is part of a Pocha Marche collaboration, and will require players to give the store a special keyword, which is currently unknown. The Piplup will have the different attributes depending on the game:
IGN

Yun Jin Guide - Best Builds and Tips

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Yun Jin, which includes a full character overview, how to obtain Yun Jin, combat details, talents, and skill upgrade priorities, a recommended character build, and much more. Yun Jin is the director...
IGN

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Wiki Guide

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that emphasizes teamwork and stealth over more action-oriented play. IGN’s Rainbow Six Extraction Wiki Guide seeks to help players improve their game by explaining the basics of play and providing both beginner and advanced tips and tricks. There are also detailed Mission, Operator, and Loadout guides to peruse through.
IGN

Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
IGN

How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
IGN

Total War: Warhammer III - Chaos Undivided Trailer

The latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III introduces The Daemon Prince, a new Legendary Lord risen in the name of Chaos Undivided. Check it out to meet The Daemon Prince and watch the destruction that unfolds. Total War: Warhammer III launches on February 17, 2022 for PC, as well as on Game Pass for PC.
IGN

Should Xbox Make Activision Games Exclusive? IGN Readers Are Almost Perfectly Split

In the aftermath of Microsoft's bombshell acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the gaming industry is still trying to assess the impact the move will have on the rest of the market. One of the biggest debates is if Xbox will make Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch console exclusive. We asked you, the IGN audience, that very question, and the results came back practically split down the middle.
IGN

Horizon: Zero Dawn Wiki Guide

The Odd Grata errand is obtained near the beginning of the game. After you become an adult, you have to speak with Rost. Ask him if there is anything else for you to do and he will give you this errand. Go speak with Grata who is nearby. She will...
IGN

Missing Survey Team

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Missing Survey Team Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items and how to survive the combat encounters. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: Average Decryption. Minimum Electronics: N/A. Generally anyone will do,...
The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Here’s the latest Game Pass and crossplay news, and how to play for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five-versus-five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction. Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-operative...
