New Haven, CT

STORM WATCH: Temps drop ahead of weekend storm set to bring snow, rain to Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say temperatures will drop tonight into Saturday ahead of a coastal storm that’s set to bring snow and rain on Sunday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for Litchfield, and Northern Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Sunday night into Monday, it’s becoming more and more likely that a coastal storm will bring snow for a couple hours before changing over to rain. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are a likely risk for this storm. Power outages look likely due to the windy conditions. There is also a full moon on Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with more sun in the afternoon. Turns windy and colder. Early high of 40, with dropping temps in the afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT: Cold conditions, with low of 8 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and bitterly cold. High of 17.

SUNDAY – PM STORM WATCH: Increasing clouds with snow developing at night, changing over to rain. High of 31.

MONDAY – STORM WATCH: Rain and wind, ending later in the afternoon. High of 42.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 34.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Mild. High of 40.

New Haven, CT
Connecticut State
Litchfield, CT
