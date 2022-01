A San Francisco-based e-commerce developer has decided to make a four-day workweek a permanent policy after a three-month-long trial produced overwhelmingly positive results. Fintech startup, Bolt became the first tech unicorn—and one of only a handful of U.S. companies—to embrace a shortened work schedule, founder and CEO Ryan Breslow announced this week. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he told CNBC in an interview. The idea behind the policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2022, is not to necessarily take on more work hours but to work more efficiently, Breslow explained.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO