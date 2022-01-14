ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Vineland, NJ, Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting at Wawa

By Jahna Michal
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a scary scene outside of Wawa on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Vineland Friday morning (Jan. 14). 6abc.com reports a shooting broke out during the two o'clock...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Two Victims in Camden County, NJ, Crash With Fire Truck Identified

Authorities in Camden County have identified the two people who were killed in a crash that involved a fire truck in Magnolia Wednesday morning. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Magnolia Police Chief Scott Paris say the fire truck from Lawnside was responding to a cardiac arrest call just before 10 AM when it collided with a vehicle at the White Horse Pike and Warwick Road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Fire was ‘arson’ — Garden State Parkway closed for 10+ hours

Arson is being blamed for a fire that closed the Garden State Parkway in Brick and Lakewood for over 10 hours from Wednesday afternoon until the early hours of Thursday. State Police said the fire was set around 5 p.m. by several people, possibly juveniles, inside the culvert that runs underneath the Garden State Parkway from the Exit 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south exit ramp in Brick.
BRICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man armed with metal pipes kills NJ woman in office, cops say

PHILADELPHIA — A 31-year-old New Jersey woman was beaten to death with two large metal pipes inside an office building on Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia police said they were called to an office building located at 300 Chestnut St. in the Old City section for a robbery around 2:15 p.m. When the officers arrived they found Samantha Maag, 31, of the Blenheim section of Gloucester, lying on the floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

NJSP: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Garden State Parkway Road-rage Incident

State troopers say they have arrested an Ocean County man for allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle on the Garden State Parkway last Wednesday in a road rage incident. 22-year-old William Sabo, Jr., of Berkeley Township has been charged with attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nj
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cops Identify Man Found Dead on Black Horse Pike by Walmart

Cops in Egg Harbor Township have identified the body that was found on the Black Horse Pike near Walmart Monday morning. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, their officers were called to the eastbound lanes of the Pike near Oak Tree Plaza/Walmart at about 7:20 AM for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person on the shoulder of the road.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cape May Police Need ID on Five-Finger Discount Shopper

When will these shoplifters learn that the surveillance camera is watching them?. Usually, there is only a blurry photo grab image from the store surveillance camera and it can be a little difficult to identify the person, but that's not really the case here. Cape May Police posted these photos...
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

What if This Dead End Road in Mays Landing, NJ, Crossed the Atlantic City Expressway?

Perhaps this is an idea that could greatly improve traffic on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. If you are on Delilah Road leaving the airport heading towards Hamilton Mall, you get to that point where you have to make a sharp left turn at that unfinished intersection. What if you could turn right there and go over the Atlantic City Expressway?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

GoFundMe Set Up to Help Man Who Lost His Arm in Northfield Crash

Everyone who has seen the photos of the car crash Dan Summers had on January 10th seems to have the same reaction. That is the worst-looking car crash they have ever seen. The car he was driving hit a pole and split in two in the serious one-car crash at the intersection of New Road and Tilton Road in Northfield. Firefighters arrived to find Dan Summers heavily entrapped in one section of the vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy