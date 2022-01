Syracuse, N.Y. -- Enjoy the (relatively) warm weather today -- it could be a while before we climb above freezing again in Central New York. After today’s high in the low 40s, a cold front sweeps in and sets the stage for an even colder outbreak of arctic air into the weekend. Forecasts call for the Syracuse area to stay below freezing for a week, hitting below zero on at least a couple days and bringing wind chills down to potential frostbite levels.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO