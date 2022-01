The recent world-first heart transplant from a genetically modified pig to a human generated both headlines and ethical questions. Many of those questions related to the ethics of xenotransplantation. This is the technical term for organ transplants between species. There has been research into this for more than a century, but recent scientific developments involving genetic modifications of animals to stop the organ being rejected appear to make this much more feasible.

