OTHER THAN GIVING UP A HATTY, CARTER HART DID HIS PART!

None of the kids recognized the elderly man when he first entered Raleigh’s Chavis Community Center in November 1999. A hockey player? He didn’t look like a hockey player. Certainly not like the hockey players the kids might have seen with the Carolina Hurricanes — or on TV.
During the second period of Monday's game between Colorado and Minnesota, Wild forward Jordan Greenway ran into Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper would be forced to leave the game and Pavel Francouz came in to replace him. Colorado's Kurtis MacDermid then came to the defence of Kuemper and fought Greenway....
Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart and the New York Islanders beat the Flyers 4-1, Philly’s eighth straight loss. Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots to help the Islanders get their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1).
All season long, Eagles GM Howie Roseman was getting praise from the national media — and even locally — for turning a 4-11-1 disaster in 2020 to a 9-8 feisty playoff Wild Card participant. Then the Birds played the game against the defending Super Bowl champ Bucs. And...
Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry have won the final roster spots for the NHL's All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting
Oliver Wahlstrom scored in the ninth round of the tiebreaker to lift the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory. So, the Flyers are still winless in January. “We’re just finding ways to lose hockey games,” captain Claude Giroux said. The Flyers — who are 5-14-6 over their...
After Anton Blidh was already knocked out of Thursday night’s game, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand followed suit, suffering an upper-body injury on a hit from behind by Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway.
ESPN is reporting that the NHL plans to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members following the All-Star break. The NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement, though the sides will meet again later this month to assess the climate and formalize. The NHL will still test all players and...
