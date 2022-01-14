ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Snow showers this weekend | Morning Forecast

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend expect some winter weather. Saturday...

www.whas11.com

#Winter Storm
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead. Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees. A much colder feel this morning as early morning temps start in the single digits. Wind chills sitting between 0 and -15° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9fnKI29K4e — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 20, 2022 Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chill To Bring Bitter Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Arctic front was delayed in arriving this morning as we faced what had the potential to be an impactful event during the morning commute. Fortunately, we were able to avoid this headache in central Maryland, and those who did see a brief changeover of rain to snow did not face significant problems. As this front pushes south and east, it will be stalling off the coast. As a wave of low pressure develops along the front, a brush of snowfall for the lower Eastern Shore will be possible through Saturday. The highest snowfall totals will be along the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Snow showers end, very cold

Snow showers taper off this morning in eastern Kentucky, but flurries are still possible at times. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue through the afternoon. Temperatures remain cold with highs in the 20s, but the wind stays blustery creating wind chills in the teens. If the wind can settle down...
SNOW, KY
The Dickinson Press

Northland Outdoors Forecast: Tracking a few rounds of snow this weekend

Light snow and wind will impact the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday. Snow amounts will stay on the lighter side. I'm seeing those that actually have the snow showers picking up less than two inches of fresh new snow. The main impacts will be the breeze blowing around the snow as it falls.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Rain/snow showers this evening; weekend system grazes the region

Rain showers are changing over to snow as cold air ushers in behind a front this evening. Any accumulation this evening will be generally be light. Temperatures will make a dramatic drop into the evening, likely reaching the 20s before midnight in many areas. Lows start out in the teens and low 20s early Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Prepare For A Brutally Cold Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold air certainly took its sweet time getting here Thursday morning. It didn’t get here soon enough to turn much of the rain into snow. It’s finally settling in across Maryland and don’t be surprised if a few flurries scoot through this afternoon. Now our attention turns to the brutally cold air in store tonight on Friday and Friday night. Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday an Alert Day because of wind chills in the single digits. While the weather won’t be active, it will be dangerously cold. RELATED: Download the CBS Baltimore app Temperatures tonight will tumble to...
BALTIMORE, MD
whdh.com

Snow showers in Mass. could create slick roads during morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Light snow is falling in parts of the Bay State during the morning commute Thursday. A rain-snow mix began falling during the early morning hours before the cold air quickly moved in and transitioned the mix to snow in Metro Boston. The snow will continue to drift...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temps Will Feel Below Zero Friday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here comes the cold. As Arctic air continues to drain into the region and our skies begin to clear overnight, we have the set up for frigid temperatures. (Photo: KDKA) Temperatures will dip into the single digits overnight with wind chills falling below zero. When it gets this cold and cold feeling, long exposure to cold temperatures is not recommended, as frostbite and hypothermia become concerns. (Photo: KDKA) With the wind chill, or “feels like temperature”, it will feel about 5 degrees below zero at Friday morning’s bus stop. High temperatures for the day will likely only top off in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
mprnews.org

Weekend forecast: Two batches of snow, cool temps

I was reminded this week that sunglasses come in handy when we have bright sunshine and plenty of snow cover. Our weekend weather will feature two batches of new snow. The first batch of snow begins in western and northern Minnesota Friday afternoon, then spreads across the rest of Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin, Friday evening. The snow ends from northwest to southeast late Friday night into early Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE

