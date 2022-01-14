ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Mississippi police searching for clues after man gunned down on neighborhood sidewalk, second victim shows up at hospital

By Natchez Democrat Staff
 6 days ago
Mississippi Police are searching for clues after a Natchez neighborhood was rattled by gunfire and a male suspect was found dead on the sidewalk after being shot multiple times Thursday night.

Natchez Police are investigating the homicide of a 35-year-old male found dead on the sidewalk of Oak Street Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Natchez Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of North Union Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

As officers were patrolling the area, they were directed to the 500 block of Oak Street, where they found a male subject, later identified as Antonio Foster, 35, lying on the sidewalk dead. Foster had been shot multiple times, according to the news release.

A second gunshot victim, Wayne Hammet, 32, was transported to Merit Health Natchez by private vehicle. He was then transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Natchez Police Chief Daughtry urges anyone with information about this crime to please contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001

