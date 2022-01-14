Travis County DA: Texas AG Paxton must turn over communications from January 6th

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton MUST turn over his communications from January 6th, and the Travis County DA says failure to do so is a violation of the state’s open records law.

Paxton now has four days to turn over those records.

The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by some of the largest newspapers in Texas including the Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza has ruled that information should be made available to the public.

Paxton was in Washington D.C. on the day of the deadly insurrection and attended a pro-Trump rally before the attack on the US Capitol.

