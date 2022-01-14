ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County DA: Texas AG Paxton must turn over communications from January 6th

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMQfd_0dleXLaj00

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton MUST turn over his communications from January 6th, and the Travis County DA says failure to do so is a violation of the state’s open records law.

Paxton now has four days to turn over those records.

The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by some of the largest newspapers in Texas including the Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza has ruled that information should be made available to the public.

Paxton was in Washington D.C. on the day of the deadly insurrection and attended a pro-Trump rally before the attack on the US Capitol.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
County
Travis County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy