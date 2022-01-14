New York developer buys 13 acres in Glendale for third Valley build-to-rent project
New York-based real estate private equity fund manager and developer GTIS...www.bizjournals.com
New York-based real estate private equity fund manager and developer GTIS...www.bizjournals.com
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Comments / 0