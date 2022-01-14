Earth911 Inspiration: Every Green Tree — Martin Luther King Jr

Martin Luther King, Jr. was a well-renowned civil rights activist and Baptist minister whose contributions to the civil rights movement are celebrated each year. The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion celebrates his masterful oratorical skills and his adoption of nonviolent resistance to achieve equal rights for Black Americans. King once said, 'We know that to bring justice, love, and friendship, we must build strong communities that foster these things.' We encourage you to consider these words and your role in building a strong community here at Sonoma State University and beyond.
