Environment

Earth911 Inspiration: Every Green Tree — Martin Luther King Jr

By Earth911
Earth 911
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s quote is from Martin Luther King, Jr.: “For in the true nature of...

earth911.com

Related
starlocalmedia.com

Gallery: Inspiring Lives Inc. celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Nonprofit organization Inspiring Lives Inc. held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 15 in Carrollton's downtown square. The celebration included performances, prayers and accolades given by and for Carrollton residents and officials in celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Duxbury Clipper

Every voice lifts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The work of Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church Monday with a breakfast and service sponsored the Duxbury Interfaith Council that included music from the choir of St. Timothy’s church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Daniel Dice of St. John’s once served as pastor.
DUXBURY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
cn2.com

Events Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Friday, January 14th | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Featured speaker: Dr. Gladys Robinson or Dawn Johnson. Sunday, January 16th | 3:00 p.m. Beginning at Mars Tabernacle First Baptized Holiness Church. 101 Watson St, Clover, SC 29710. Walk ends at Roosevelt Park with refreshments and fellowship. Town of Fort...
YORK, SC
Motherly

These 13 powerful books about Martin Luther King Jr. will inspire kids of all ages

As parents, the phrase "Use your words" will sound familiar. But using your words takes on a whole new meaning when we teach children about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the powerful words he spoke, even in the face of adversity and hate. Learning about MLK through children's books is an effective way to connect the man, and history, to contemporary events, feelings, and actions. Not only will this benefit our kids, is a reminder to us as mothers and caregivers that though there has been progress, there is still much work to be done.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Tree
Vibe

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Says Her Mother Should Be Honored On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy. Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
POLITICS
sonoma.edu

Remembering the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was a well-renowned civil rights activist and Baptist minister whose contributions to the civil rights movement are celebrated each year. The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion celebrates his masterful oratorical skills and his adoption of nonviolent resistance to achieve equal rights for Black Americans. King once said, 'We know that to bring justice, love, and friendship, we must build strong communities that foster these things.' We encourage you to consider these words and your role in building a strong community here at Sonoma State University and beyond.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
sfbayview.com

Martin Luther King Jr., internationalist

King looked beyond our borders – not only at injustice, but how people worked together to end it. It’s an example we need today. We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day not only to commemorate King’s historic role in overcoming racism and other injustice, but because his work and vision remain relevant.
ADVOCACY
Madison365

Will Green, Vanessa McDowell, and Michael Johnson to be honored with City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards

Will Green, Vanessa McDowell, and Michael Johnson are this year’s recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, the City of Madison and Dane County announced on Thursday. “Will, Vanessa, and Michael have all dedicated themselves to serving our community and honor the spirit...
MADISON, WI
Lancaster Online

Fighting hunger and racial injustice on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day and every day [column]

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described poverty as one of the most urgent items on the agenda of modern life, along with racial injustice and war. In his 1964 Nobel Lecture, “The Quest for Peace and Justice,” he said, “We cannot be content to see men hungry, to see men victimized with starvation and ill health when we have the means to help them.”
ADVOCACY
uticaphoenix.net

Exhausting Martin Luther King Jr

Biden’s visit included a stop at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, private time with their family and a visit to the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church where King was once senior pastor. Biden also spoke from the Atlanta University Center Consortium, an institute that straddles Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, from which King graduated. On a day trip that only had the president on the ground for a few hours, there was an awful lot of MLK.
POLITICS

