Photos: Richard Burgi through the years

On Instagram, Richard Burgi revealed why he is out as Ashland at the No. 1 soap, and it is Covid-protocol related. “I just want to set the record straight,” he began in his video post. “My wife had said something about it being the show’s choice, which is true, but the reality is, that I naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy.” The actor explains that he was on the east coast over the holidays and tested positive around Christmas. “[I] took the necessary five days the CDC had recommended, came back, and then went and tested twice negatively at the studio, Tuesday and Wednesday, tested negative and showed up to work, but it was not within the show’s guidelines, which was a 10-day protocol, so I inadvertently violated the show’s Covid rules and protocols, and I felt terrible about it, I still do,” he added. “It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are. I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland [Robert Newman, ex-Josh, GUIDING LIGHT et al] a wonderful time. He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO