ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos: Richard Burgi through the years

WFTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Richard Burgi through the years Here are...

www.wftv.com

Comments / 0

Related
fame10.com

Richard Burgi Is Leaving The Young And The Restless

Few fans of The Young and the Restless (Y&R) could’ve seen this twist coming: Richard Burgi, who portrays Ashland Locke, has wrapped up his stint on the CBS soap. On Saturday, January 8th, the actor confirmed his exit during an Instagram story. “I want to say thank you to...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Richard Burgi Fired After COVID Protocol Breach: ‘I Felt Terrible About It’

Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless” for breaching the production’s COVID protocols, Variety has confirmed. The actor revealed the news himself on January 11 in an Instagram Live post in which he said that he “naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.” Sources close to “The Young and the Restless” confirmed the actor is no longer with the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Soap Opera Digest

Richard Burgi Sets The Record Straight About Y&R Exit

On Instagram, Richard Burgi revealed why he is out as Ashland at the No. 1 soap, and it is Covid-protocol related. “I just want to set the record straight,” he began in his video post. “My wife had said something about it being the show’s choice, which is true, but the reality is, that I naively and inadvertently violated the show’s Covid policy.” The actor explains that he was on the east coast over the holidays and tested positive around Christmas. “[I] took the necessary five days the CDC had recommended, came back, and then went and tested twice negatively at the studio, Tuesday and Wednesday, tested negative and showed up to work, but it was not within the show’s guidelines, which was a 10-day protocol, so I inadvertently violated the show’s Covid rules and protocols, and I felt terrible about it, I still do,” he added. “It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are. I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland [Robert Newman, ex-Josh, GUIDING LIGHT et al] a wonderful time. He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burgi
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Actors Guild#Actor#Getty Images
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There’s no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden Was 89

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy