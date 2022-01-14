Neuron-specific virus overcomes barriers to brain-related gene therapy

Precision is finally coming to gene therapy. After decades of targeting the relatively low-hanging fruit of Mendelian diseases (which have one predominant mutation), the technology has advanced sufficiently to enable scientists to go after more common conditions that may have multiple gene mutations. Precise gene edits and precise delivery are becoming possible, thus decreasing the risk of adverse events. Likewise, the nascent ability to up- and down-regulate gene therapies – just like small molecule drugs – means that any changes can be controlled, which makes them both finite and safer.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO