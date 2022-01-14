Neuron-specific virus overcomes barriers to brain-related gene therapy

Affinia is advancing novel gene therapies based on its proprietary platform. Affinia Therapeutics, Inc. (AFTX) is a preclinical stage company with a proprietary platform to design novel gene therapies for potentially treating patients with rare as well as prevalent devastating diseases. The Company's platform named Affinia Rationally-designed Therapies ('ART) aims to realize the full potential of gene therapy by addressing tissue targeting specificity and cell expression with methodically designed AAV (adeno-associated virus) capsids and promoters, and novel manufacturing approaches with improved scalability, quality, and reduced costs. The Company was founded in 2019 by the inventor of AAV9, Luk Vandenberghe, Ph.D., and his student Eric Zinn, Ph.D., who designed a new class of AAV capsids, together with Botond Roska, M.D., Ph.D., an expert designer of promoters, and Aaron Tward, M.D., Ph.D., renowned expert in high-throughput sequencing technologies.
