Neuron-specific virus overcomes barriers to brain-related gene therapy

By Holly Barker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new harmless virus can deliver genes to brain cells without infecting other tissues, according to early tests in mice and monkeys. The virus could minimize the risk of side effects from gene therapies under development for autism-related conditions, such as Angelman syndrome, Rett syndrome and fragile X syndrome....

