Immigration

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 14: Dems seek to protect immigrants with TPS program, halt the spread of COVID, masking, public health message about COVID

tucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-three Senate Democrats have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to designate El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala for eligibility under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. This could affect hundreds of thousands of Central Americans already here, who entered the country undocumented, claimed asylum and are awaiting...

tucson.com

Arizona Mirror

Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post Sinema joins Republicans to block a change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Arizona State
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
AFP

US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

US senators dealt a death blow Wednesday to President Joe Biden's push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative states targeting racial minorities. Faced with a blockade from Republicans complaining of federal overreach, the ruling Democrats were unable to push through the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week. "I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed -- but I am not deterred," Biden said in a statement posted to social media immediately after the vote. "We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Covid#Tps#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Senate#Democrats#Central Americans
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 19: opinions about Sen. Sinema, local annexation issues, Mayor Romera and the RTA

Sen. Sinema, I will never ever support you again. I will actively support any alternative in the next Democrat primary. You apparently live in a fantasy world in which Republicans are capable of compromise or governing. They have repeatedly shown themselves to be anti-democratic. Yet you will not consider modification to the Senate filibuster rule to ensure the right to vote for all Americans and protect our fragile democracy.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20: Opinions about Sen. Sinema and the filibuster, manners on the loop, animal rescue in Tucson, death penalty opinion

Dear Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Please care about us, please allow everyone’s vote to count!. The U.S. Congress must step in to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 to stop certain state officials from disallowing voting in our system that has worked very well previously and in our last election. There have been nearly 400 attacks on voting procedures (restrictive bills) in 49 states that will be used in our upcoming elections. It is your job as our senator to foresee how these attacks will undermine our democracy and will take voting away from U.S. citizens. If you can’t see your way to do this, then we will assume you don’t want citizens’ votes to be counted.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Letter: Senate Democrats seek to protect Central Americans using TPS program

33 Senate Democrats have sent a letter to Biden urging him to designate El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala for eligibility under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. This could effect hundreds of thousands of Central Americans already here, who illegally entered the country, claimed asylum and are awaiting immigration court dates. It also would apply to future people coming from Central America, who would claim asylum, then become eligible for TPS. TPS designation allows people to indefinitely stay in America, have work authorization, and travel abroad. Democrats are using the guise of climate, social and economic conditions in Central America to justify this end around immigration reform legislation. Democrats have been trying to provide citizenship to those already on TPS, and it was included in Biden's Build Back Better budget reconciliation legislation, until the Senate Parliamentarian nixed it for not being fiscal in nature to the budget. Senate Democrats are seeking to bastardize the TSP program and encourage millions of Central Americans to come, further abusing our immigration system..
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 6: unstable atmosphere, local fire department, border issues, masks at McKale, Jan. 6 anniversary

The Industrial Revolution started in the late 1700s with heavy use of coal by the early 1800s. Local events that overloaded the atmosphere’s CO2-buffering capacity may have occurred during the periods that followed and as meteorological records weren’t maintained very well back then. You can’t use weather events as late as 1925 to adequately judge climate change. The better way is to do trend analysis, so that as the CO2 buffer systems get saturated you’ll see the event happening more often and out of season. This is in fact what we see. A “boiling” atmosphere that is becoming more and more unstable over time with a trend toward more warming. Trying to dismiss President Joe Biden’s comments on climate change during the recent derecho is disingenuous. All politicians use events to make a point and it is obvious that global warming is a genuine issue, so his comments are more than acceptable.
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

Biden's filibuster, voting legislation failure leaves issue to the states

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to federalize election law is likely over after proposed legislation failed to pass the U.S. Senate and a second vote to end the filibuster also failed. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, blasted Democrats from the Senate floor Thursday night, saying they should have overturned the filibuster rule to pass the legislation. “I can understand Republicans [not supporting the bill], but this I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

