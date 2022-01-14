Letters to the Editor: Jan. 14: Dems seek to protect immigrants with TPS program, halt the spread of COVID, masking, public health message about COVID

The Industrial Revolution started in the late 1700s with heavy use of coal by the early 1800s. Local events that overloaded the atmosphere’s CO2-buffering capacity may have occurred during the periods that followed and as meteorological records weren’t maintained very well back then. You can’t use weather events as late as 1925 to adequately judge climate change. The better way is to do trend analysis, so that as the CO2 buffer systems get saturated you’ll see the event happening more often and out of season. This is in fact what we see. A “boiling” atmosphere that is becoming more and more unstable over time with a trend toward more warming. Trying to dismiss President Joe Biden’s comments on climate change during the recent derecho is disingenuous. All politicians use events to make a point and it is obvious that global warming is a genuine issue, so his comments are more than acceptable.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO