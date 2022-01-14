ThinkZILLA Announces Minority Business Accelerator Program Expands, Supporting Female Entrepreneurs in Arizona, Georgia and Florida
In its 9th year, ThinkZILLA Consulting excels in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and bridging the gap between minorities and public and private entities. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — ThinkZILLA Consulting, announced its 15-week entrepreneur accelerator program for female minority entrepreneurs. The only firm that combines program management resources...massachusettsnewswire.com
