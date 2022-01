BAY CITY, MI - A local organization is looking to take a count of those who are struggling with homelessness at this time. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA) will be completing a “Point-in-Time (PIT) Count”. The PIT Count is a federally mandated annual survey to count those experiencing homelessness in the area, according to Mid Michigan CAA. According to the organization, this includes those who are sleeping outdoors or other places not meant for human habitation such as cars or campers, those staying in shelters, and those who are housed with emergency motel stay vouchers.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO