Mental Health

Christie Campus Health Adds SilverCloud Health To Mental Health Services Platform For College Students

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

One of the nation’s leading providers of mental health services for college students has announced that it is partnering with another leader in the space to offer evidence-based, mental health therapy and wellbeing solutions to students. Christie Campus Health has added internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) from SilverCloud...

