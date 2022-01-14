ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night sweats are the strange, new omicron variant symptom

By Katherine Rodriguez
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Symptoms of the omicron variant differ from past coronavirus symptoms, making them difficult to detect unless tested for COVID-19. According to health experts, a new and unique symptom of the omicron variant has emerged: Night sweats. “People aren’t reporting a loss of taste or smell as much with omicron...

