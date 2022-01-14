Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Enterprises Seeks Up to $1.7B in Upcoming IPO

The Bitcoin miner capitulation means major sell-offs from miners could trigger if Bitcoin falls another 20% from the current levels. Here’s what the possibility suggests. The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade around $43,000 as of the weekend. One key area of focus for Bitcoin miners is the activity surrounding Bitcoin mining. Post China’s Bitcoin mining ban in May 2021, the BTC hashrate tanked by 50%. However, the BTC hashrate has fully recovered and is currently at a new all-time high following miners’ successful migration to the US Kazakhstan, and other parts of the world. Furthermore, the latest report from Glassnode shows that the Bitcoin miner community has resolved to heavy accumulation. Despite this correction, miners are accumulating Bitcoin at the fastest rate since May 2021.

