ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann rates Robert Lewandowski as the best Bundesliga striker of the modern era with the Bayern Munich star poised to inflict more misery on struggling Hertha Berlin this Sunday. League leaders Bayern start the weekend with a six-point cushion ahead of Sunday's game at Hertha, against whom Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in his last five games. Lewandowski retained his FIFA's "The Best" male player title on Monday, two days after chalking up his 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern's 4-0 thumping away to Cologne. "There is no doubt Robert is the best striker the Bundesliga has seen in the modern era," Klinsmann, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, told AFP in a video conference.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Alphonso Davies
wcn247.com

Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. José Mourinho’s side will play Inter Milan in the final eight. Tammy Abraham scored one and had a hand in Roma’s others for Marash Kumbulla and Eldor Shomurodov. Arturo Calabresi had netted a surprise opener for Lecce. Lecce midfielder Mario Gargiulo was sent off in the 62nd minute following two bookings in quick succession. Lecce was the only team outside Serie A to make it to the round of 16.
UEFA
wcn247.com

Infantino focuses on welfare in player talks, not more WCups

LONDON (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has assured players that a reshaped international calendar will tackle their workload and congested seasons, while backing away from heavily pushing biennial World Cups.The meeting in northern England was convened by the English players’ union included Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, and Manchester City duo Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze. The Professional Footballers’ Association leadership has previously called FIFA’s desire to double the frequency of World Cups “a source for concern,” reflecting wider criticism across Europe. Infantino says while the players discussed “whether the prestige of the World Cup would be less if it’s played every two years,” that it was not a “main topic” in the talks.
FIFA
wcn247.com

Ivory Coast dumps defending champ Algeria out of African Cup

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Defending champion Algeria has been dumped out of the African Cup of Nations in the group stage with a 4-1 loss to Ivory Coast. It meant Algeria exited without a win after two shock results earlier in the tournament left it bottom of Group E and needing to beat Ivory Coast to progress. It didn’t come close to doing that as Ivory Coast was totally dominant to announce itself as a contender for the title. Ivory Coast won the group and Equatorial Guinea clinched second place and the other automatic spot in the round of 16 by beating 10-man Sierra Leone 1-0.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammation#Bayern Munich#Munich#Ap
The Independent

Liverpool optimistic Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ankle injury not serious

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal but his ankle injury is not serious, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said.The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring the Reds’ second goal.The problem rules him out of this week’s return to his former club Arsenal, but the club are hopeful he could be back in action for this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.Lijnders told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I spoke yesterday with him and he thinks it’s not that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur visit Leicester City tonight in a rescheduled Premier League match as both sides look to catch up on postponed fixtures. Both Spurs and Leicester have had four games called off this season, including this past weekend, and therefore have several matches in hand on the teams above them in the table. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedAntonio Conte’s Spurs sit four points off West Ham and the Champions League places, having played four games less than the Hammers, and would boost their top four bid with a victory tonight. Leicester, meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte criticises Premier League’s ‘very, very strange’ handling of postponed games

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte rounded on the Premier League for their handling of postponed fixtures.Conte described the league’s decision to accept Arsenal’s request to call off Sunday’s north London derby as “strange and surprising” as the Gunners only had one confirmed Covid-19 case, with most of their absentees due to injury and international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.The Italian said the league should consider changing their schedule if they are going to start postponing games because of injuries.Conte said: “It was disappointing because we prepared the game to play against Arsenal and the decision to postpone the...
UEFA
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy