We start today’s deals with OnePlus and the OnePlus 9 series that is currently available for as low as $599 when you go for the vanilla variant. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, support for 65W Warp Charge, and the best part is that you also get the power adapter in the box. This device usually foes for $729, but the latest 17 percent discount lets you pick one up and save $130 upon purchase.

