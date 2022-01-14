ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Mark and Phoebe Davenport will speak at Rotary meeting

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark and Phoebe Davenport have worked to make a big impact on several of Hutchinson's older buildings. Now, the public will be...

Hutch Post

COVID-19 mass testing site in Pratt Friday

PRATT — The Kansas National Guard is assisting Pratt County to operate a COVID-19 mass testing site at the Pratt Community Center at 619 North Main in Pratt on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be Antigen Nasal Swab tests available with 15 to 30 minute results.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Probst: Congressional maps are on table

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Democratic Rep. Jason Probst is on the committee that will be looking at congressional redistricting maps. One of those maps that was submitted in both houses by representatives from each party and drawn with the help of the League of Women Voters, would divide Reno County between two congressional districts, with the eastern portion of the county in the Fourth District with Wichita and the western portion remaining in the Big First.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City could re-address stormwater utility in the future

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council could re-adress the city’s stormwater utility fee in the future. A request was made by Councilwoman Sara Bagwell to put the matter onto the agenda for making changes to the fee, which has been in place since 2016. “I would like...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Folks: Options on early ed out there for board consideration

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Additional space for early childhood education for three and four year old students is something that Hutchinson USD 308 needs to plan for in the future. That will be a topic of discussion between RSP, the Superintendent's advisory committee and the school board at a meeting next month.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Talk20 Hutch canceled, was to take place Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a Facebook post from last week, Talk20 Hutch that was to be January 21 at the Hutchinson Public Library has been canceled. "Due to the rapid spread and high active case count of COVID-19 in Reno County, as well as the number of hospitalizations, we feel it is the most responsible decision to not gather at the Library at this time," the group said.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KU diversity head resigns for plagiarizing message on MLK Day

TOPEKA — The interim vice provost of diversity at the University of Kansas resigned after found to have plagiarized content of a message sent to the campus community on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. D.A. Graham, who was hired by KU in 2017, acknowledged the academic misconduct and submitted...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Payday Loan event canceled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community Foundation announced Wednesday that, because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the “Community Conversation on Payday Loan Reform” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Trinity United Methodist Church has been canceled. The community conversation event was to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Woodie Seat to stay closed until Jan 31.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works continues to make repairs to the Woodie Seat Freeway. The freeway is closed in both directions from Avenue A to Avenue F after the approaches to the bridge over Avenue B failed. Public Works Director Brian Clennan says the road failed because the subsurface gave way, causing the concrete to break apart. Clennan says they are waiting for some materials and then warmer weather to lay the new road.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

IdeaTek to bring high-speed fiber internet to the northern part of Pratt

BUHLER- Residents in the northern part of the city of Pratt will soon have access to fiber internet and gigabit speeds, thanks to IdeaTek. IdeaTek, an internet service provider based in Buhler, is expanding its fiber network to the northern part of the Pratt County community, which will mean faster, more reliable service for homes, businesses, educational facilities and enterprises.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Southbound lanes of Woodie Seat closed near Avenue B

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced Tuesday that a portion of the southbound lanes of the Woodie Seat Freeway is closed due to a slab failure on the bridge approach over Avenue B. The engineering department evaluated the failure to determine the best method of repair. Public Works...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Community Policy