Mark and Phoebe Davenport will speak at Rotary meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Democratic Rep. Jason Probst is on the committee that will be looking at congressional redistricting maps. One of those maps that was submitted in both houses by representatives from each party and drawn with the help of the League of Women Voters, would divide Reno County between two congressional districts, with the eastern portion of the county in the Fourth District with Wichita and the western portion remaining in the Big First.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO