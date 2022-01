MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At a visit to Cristal Academy in Coral Gables, it is quite clear that Dr. Michael Alessandri, or as they call him ‘Dr. Michael’, seems to belong here. While interacting and playing with the kids at the school, who are all on the autism spectrum, it is hard to say who is a bigger fan of who. As executive director of the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), Alessandri has worked tirelessly to create and deliver unique services and programs for people with autism. Any chance to see the impact firsthand is...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO