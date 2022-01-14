ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Tre mulls infrastructure spin-off

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian operator Wind Tre held talks with a potential investor over plans to spin-off its remaining infrastructure assets, Bloomberg reported, months after its 9,100 towers were sold to Cellnex. Bloomberg reported the CK Hutchison-owned...

www.mobileworldlive.com

