While this list is likely only going to grow, here are the players I think the Broncos should target in Free Agency. 1. Von Miller, OLB - The fan of the Broncos wants the Rams to lose soon so we get a better draft pick, the fan of Von Miller wants him to win a ring and come back to Denver and help us win one more. He is starting to finally look like the Von Miller of old. Whether that is sustainable is probably unlikely, but I think we should definitely look at bringing him home to finish out his career a Bronco. I would say something of a team friendly deal with 3 years averaging $7 mil a year with $10 mil guaranteed.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO