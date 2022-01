A DUP MP has called for a change in the law to give families “immediate access” to the digital data of their deceased loved ones.Ian Paisley told the Commons his Bill would help prevent families “having to take costly or uncertain legal action against digital platforms”.The MP for North Antrim said people are creating “an even larger digital footprint” throughout their lives, both personally and financially, which “may be buried beneath layers of cyber security”.It will allow the next of kin the automatic right to access to a person’s digital device and place a responsibility on the tech companies to...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO